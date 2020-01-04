Couchain (COU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,823.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $6,385.00 and $4,823.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Couchain has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.05978925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001251 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

