Counos Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $87,727.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $69.77 million and $87,727.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00063717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

