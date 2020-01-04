Counterparty (XCP) Market Capitalization Hits $4.16 Million

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00021625 BTC on exchanges including Zaif, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $651.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.03039437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00583065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000540 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,395 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.