Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,035. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $163.27. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total value of $1,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,624.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,204 shares of company stock valued at $41,840,883. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.