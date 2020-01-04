CPChain (CPC) Price Down 0.9% This Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $98,643.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

