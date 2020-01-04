Cream (CRM) Market Cap Tops $51,047.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. Cream has a market cap of $51,047.00 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058445 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040429 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00595435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00236867 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084867 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001770 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

