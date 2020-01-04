Cred (LBA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $969,580.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $969,580.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, UEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

