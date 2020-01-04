CREDIT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,533.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $142,477.00 and $1,533.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CREDIT has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00063717 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.