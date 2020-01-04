Credits Market Capitalization Reaches $12.56 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Credits has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $396,432.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Tidex and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035933 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, WazirX, LBank, Tidex, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.