Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post sales of $258.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.20 million. Criteo reported sales of $271.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $939.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $936.32 million to $945.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $947.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.50 million to $979.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

