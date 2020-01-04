Critical Comparison: ING Groep (NYSE:ING) vs. Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 28.16% 9.77% 0.56% Credicorp 24.52% 16.30% 2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ING Groep and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 4 5 0 2.56 Credicorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

ING Groep presently has a consensus price target of $11.15, suggesting a potential downside of 8.61%. Credicorp has a consensus price target of $244.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Credicorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than ING Groep.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $6.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ING Groep pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ING Groep has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Credicorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. ING Groep is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Credicorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $21.36 billion 2.22 $5.62 billion $1.64 7.44 Credicorp $4.74 billion 3.66 $1.21 billion $14.88 14.64

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Credicorp beats ING Groep on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

