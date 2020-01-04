Critical Comparison: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) versus Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Nutanix alerts:

This table compares Nutanix and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -61.10% -293.83% -38.02% Bridgeline Digital -95.20% -582.54% -31.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nutanix and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 7 13 0 2.65 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutanix currently has a consensus target price of $40.53, suggesting a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Bridgeline Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.24 billion 5.05 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -10.20 Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 0.47 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

Bridgeline Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutanix beats Bridgeline Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.