Critical Contrast: Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) vs. C-Bond Systems (NYSE:CBNT)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Arlington Asset Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arlington Asset Investment $130.95 million 1.55 -$91.79 million $2.06 2.68

C-Bond Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arlington Asset Investment.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Arlington Asset Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A Arlington Asset Investment -30.19% 14.08% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for C-Bond Systems and Arlington Asset Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlington Asset Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arlington Asset Investment has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.62%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arlington Asset Investment is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment beats C-Bond Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

