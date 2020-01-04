Critical Survey: MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) vs. First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBT Financial has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and MBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 22.55% 9.51% 1.26% MBT Financial 19.08% 8.52% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Midwest Bancorp and MBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 MBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than MBT Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and MBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $727.08 million 3.48 $157.87 million $1.67 13.77 MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.67 $17.70 million N/A N/A

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of MBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. MBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and MBT Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats MBT Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

