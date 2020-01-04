Critical Survey: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NYSE:GLPI)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 10.61% 1.79% 1.05% Gaming and Leisure Properties 27.62% 14.76% 3.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 1 6 0 2.86

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $43.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $422.55 million 8.17 $56.23 million $1.08 17.24 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.06 billion 8.79 $339.51 million $3.18 13.60

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Physicians Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of March 31, 2019, owned approximately 97.3% of OP units.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

