CROAT (CROAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $248.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. CROAT has a total market cap of $71,435.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,154,402 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

