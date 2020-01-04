Crowd Machine Hits Market Capitalization of $198,248.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Crowd Machine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and BitForex. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $198,248.00 and approximately $596.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crowd Machine launched on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine.

Crowd Machine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

