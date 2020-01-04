Crown (CRW) Market Cap Reaches $953,284.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Braziliex, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $953,284.00 and approximately $1,758.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,788,460 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

