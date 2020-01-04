Cryptaur Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $3,331.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.61 or 0.05941480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

