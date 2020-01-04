CrypticCoin (CRYP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,744.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $427,832.00 and approximately $6,744.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00385738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00072432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00110065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

