Crypto.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $443.88 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Bithumb, CoinTiger and Huobi Korea. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $443.88 million and $9.91 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.99 or 0.05950656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,784,474,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, HitBTC, BigONE, Upbit, Bibox, Huobi Global, DDEX, OKEx, OceanEx, IDEX, BiteBTC, Bithumb, Fatbtc, DigiFinex, Indodax, ABCC, Dcoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, CPDAX, GOPAX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

