Crypto Sports (CSPN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $564.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $707,985.00 and $564.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00476124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,444,951 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,138 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

