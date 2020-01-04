CRYPTO20 (C20) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and $5,540.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.43. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.61 or 0.05941480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001242 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,391,307 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

