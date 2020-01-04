Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $48,574.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.05973601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

