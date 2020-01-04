Cryptonex Trading Up 0.1% This Week (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $109.55 million and $2.19 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00026631 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01462596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

