Cryptonite Achieves Market Cap of $52,182.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $52,182.00 and $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.01823942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.03039437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00579046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00685341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063758 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013717 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

