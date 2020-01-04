Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

