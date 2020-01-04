Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0180 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.05907586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

