CryptoSoul Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $23,412.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 288,306,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,723,591 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

