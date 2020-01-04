CryptoVerificationCoin Price Reaches $34.93 on Top Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $20.35 million and approximately $29,525.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $34.93 or 0.00476166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001263 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000740 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.