Crystal Clear 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.00 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $7,148.00 and $21.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

