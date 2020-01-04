Crystal Clear Price Reaches $0.0013 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $7,226.00 and $22.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear ‘s launch date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

