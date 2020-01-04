Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,541,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after buying an additional 122,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

