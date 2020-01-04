Curecoin (CURE) Market Capitalization Achieves $785,167.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $785,167.00 and approximately $3,229.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00579686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010673 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,385,731 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

