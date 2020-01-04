CVCoin (CVN) Price Tops $0.0351 on Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Sistemkoin. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $434,423.00 and approximately $145,962.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, HADAX, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

