Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.85 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $2,534,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,639,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,694,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

