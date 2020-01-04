CyberMiles Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, Bithumb and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00579422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000876 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011385 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010666 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Koinex, Tokenomy, Huobi, IDEX, Zebpay, Bithumb, Binance, BCEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, DragonEX, IDCM and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

