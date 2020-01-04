DAEX Market Capitalization Achieves $934,311.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market cap of $934,311.00 and approximately $246,128.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAEX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.99 or 0.05950656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

