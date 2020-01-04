Daneel (DAN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Daneel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. In the last seven days, Daneel has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Daneel has a total market capitalization of $32,440.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Daneel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel Profile

DAN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Daneel’s official website is daneel.io. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Daneel

Daneel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Daneel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daneel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.