DAO.Casino (BET) Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $20,069.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001974 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.07 or 0.87295661 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

