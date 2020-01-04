DAO.Casino Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $6,569.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,354.00 or 0.86294177 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

