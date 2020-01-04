DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $29,423.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

