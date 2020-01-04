DAOstack Market Cap Hits $5.24 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001688 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $18,275.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

