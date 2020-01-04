DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,121.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $28,121.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.05929525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029598 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001249 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is dapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

