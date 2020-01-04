DAPS Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,406.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Token (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, DAPS Token has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Token has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $32,406.00 worth of DAPS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAPS Token Profile

DAPS Token’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The Reddit community for DAPS Token is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAPS Token is dapscoin.com. DAPS Token’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Token’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin.

DAPS Token Token Trading

DAPS Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.