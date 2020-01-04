Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $47.12

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $47.12 or 0.00627913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Indodax, BitBay and Mercatox. Dash has a market capitalization of $435.96 million and approximately $457.46 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,251,274 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, xBTCe, Coinroom, Graviex, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, Coinhub, Iquant, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, SouthXchange, Bibox, BitFlip, Koineks, ZB.COM, Livecoin, OKEx, ACX, Bitsane, Exmo, LBank, WEX, Kraken, CoinExchange, Upbit, Liqui, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, Indodax, B2BX, BX Thailand, Mercatox, C-Patex, COSS, Coinrail, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, CoinEx, LocalTrade, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinbe, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Bisq, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Negocie Coins, ABCC, Coinsquare, HBUS, Bitbns, Coinsuper, C2CX, Binance, Tux Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, Instant Bitex, TradeOgre, Bithumb, Huobi, Gate.io, Braziliex, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Crex24, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid, Kuna, Exrates, C-CEX, YoBit, Coindeal and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

