DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $7,841.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.