DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,764.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $7,764.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.97 or 0.05940671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

