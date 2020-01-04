Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Tops $0.0003

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Datarius Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Exrates and IDEX. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $37,069.00 and $88.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

