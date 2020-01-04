Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Cap of $680,196.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $680,196.00 and $50,664.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

